LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 34,188 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,188 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 35.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 314.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.94. 260,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,129,820. The company has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

