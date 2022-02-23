Lympo Market Token Trading Down 11.9% This Week (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $103,234.82 and approximately $3,434.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.12 or 0.06976957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.98 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049674 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

Lympo Market Token Coin Trading

