Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Trading Down 5.5%

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE)’s share price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 98,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 77,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

