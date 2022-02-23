MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 505,610 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after buying an additional 562,389 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

