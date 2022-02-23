MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 22,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 505,610 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.15.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $635.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.34.
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
