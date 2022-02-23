Macy’s (NYSE:M) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 72.27% from the stock’s previous close.

M has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Shares of M traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.22. 495,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.34.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

