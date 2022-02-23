Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

Macy’s stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 532,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on M. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Macy’s by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Macy’s by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Macy’s by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

