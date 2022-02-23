Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Gordon Haskett

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NYSE M traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 495,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,791,046. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Macy’s by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Macy’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

