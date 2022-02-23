MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 44,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 469,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.
The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.19.
About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.
