MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 44,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 469,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 3.8% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

