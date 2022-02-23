Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Insider Woung Moo Lee Sells 7,000 Shares

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE MX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 675,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,632. The company has a market cap of $841.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

