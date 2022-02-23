Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Insider Woung Moo Lee Sells 7,000 Shares

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE MX traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $18.10. 675,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,632. The company has a market cap of $841.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
