Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.74

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.74 and traded as low as $6.30. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 4,589 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

