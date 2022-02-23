MahaDAO (MAHA) Reaches Market Cap of $9.93 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $254,846.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00008536 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00043767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.67 or 0.06987394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.23 or 1.00105766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050115 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

