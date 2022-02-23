MakiSwap Trading Down 4.6% This Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $202,936.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06957818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.26 or 0.99977125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049866 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

