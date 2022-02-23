Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Stock Price Down 21.6%

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)’s share price dropped 21.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 2,210,567 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 809,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ)

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.