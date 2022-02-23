Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Man Group plc raised its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of South State worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in South State by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in South State by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after acquiring an additional 38,070 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in South State by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

In other South State news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

