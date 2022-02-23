Man Group plc Sells 15,825 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,825 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Toll Brothers worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Toll Brothers by 608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $75.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.