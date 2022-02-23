MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.94. MannKind shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 13,577 shares.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MNKD. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $944.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40.
About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)
MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.
