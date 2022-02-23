ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of ManpowerGroup worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,011,000 after buying an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

