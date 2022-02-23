ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.42 to $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.ManTech International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.420-$3.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on MANT. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair upgraded ManTech International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.17.

MANT traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.01. 210,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $634.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ManTech International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

