MAP Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $30.41 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.41 million and $791,619.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00042485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.47 or 0.06823703 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,005.66 or 1.00134846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00049655 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.