Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11.
About Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapfre (MPFRF)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.