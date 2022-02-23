Maple Leaf Foods (MFI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of MFI stock opened at C$31.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.58. Maple Leaf Foods has a 1-year low of C$23.56 and a 1-year high of C$32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

MFI has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.60.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

