Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 27299999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $2,675,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,375,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

