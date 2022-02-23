Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 27299999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MRO. Benchmark started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.
In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.
Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.
About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
