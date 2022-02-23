Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.
Shares of MRO stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.
In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Oil
Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.
