Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MRO. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

