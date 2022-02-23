Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of MRVI stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,769,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,284. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after buying an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

