Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.92 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.840 EPS.
MRVI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.84. 5,769,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.49. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
