Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $411.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $193,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

