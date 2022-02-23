Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 235 ($3.20) target price on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.60) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 236.13 ($3.21).

LON MKS opened at GBX 178.90 ($2.43) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 200.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 263 ($3.58). The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 119.79.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

