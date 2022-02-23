Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 1,785 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Service Co. International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

SCI opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

