Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 6,371 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AQUA opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

