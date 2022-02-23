Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,244 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSO. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.86.

WSO opened at $260.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.13 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

