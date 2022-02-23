Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 61,455 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,359,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,204,000 after acquiring an additional 125,734 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 7.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $979,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,344 shares of company stock worth $4,103,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

DV stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

