Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 88,834 Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 116.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $166,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,062.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 9.72. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALKT. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

