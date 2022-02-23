Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 230.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,803 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.