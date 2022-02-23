Marshall Wace LLP Buys 26,775 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Energizer in the second quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

