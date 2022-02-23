Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.50% of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 538,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 5,653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 712,902 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 494,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 452,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 297,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $10.21.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

