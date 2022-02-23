Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.05% of Shell Midstream Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $5,659,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,907,000 after buying an additional 1,078,907 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,600,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHLX shares. Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

