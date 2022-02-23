Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 180,129 Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.