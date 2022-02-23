Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 219,715 Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 219,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAQC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $910,000.

NASDAQ MAQC opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

