Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stake in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) by 1,575.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,924 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.50% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 0.5% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 856,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

