Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.14 Million Stake in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,845 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.74% of Cadiz worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cadiz by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Cadiz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Cadiz by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadiz alerts:

In other news, Director Keith Brackpool bought 30,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDZI stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.