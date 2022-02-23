Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.16 Million Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.33% of Citi Trends worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 301.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 218.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $345.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.18.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTRN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.25.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

