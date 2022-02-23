Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.42 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 570,349 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.15.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $31.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

