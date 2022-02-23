Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.48 Million Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,820 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.65% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HMCO opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

