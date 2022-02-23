Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.11 Million in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.21% of US Ecology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in US Ecology by 1,887.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 488,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECOL opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.26 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECOL. StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

