Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.18 Million in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 473,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,721,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMERCO by 26.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMERCO by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $579.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $654.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $679.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.33. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $523.94 and a 52-week high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. Analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

