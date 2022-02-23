Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.18 Million in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Outset Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 55.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 41.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,992,000 after purchasing an additional 297,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OM. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OM stock opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78.

In other Outset Medical news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $62,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,080 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,290. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.