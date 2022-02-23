Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.19 Million in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 379,460 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AVAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of AVAL opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

