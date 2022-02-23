Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.21 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries stock opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.10 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

