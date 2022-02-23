Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.52 Million in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 253,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.77% of Malacca Straits Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 114.0% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 1,341,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after buying an additional 714,650 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 304,971 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,136,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,988,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAC opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

