Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,441 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,276,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,262,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,324,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,106,000 after buying an additional 380,117 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,611,000 after buying an additional 362,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 266,563 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

